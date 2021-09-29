Hundreds of Virginia Tech students protest after reports of sexual assaults

Concerns over the university's response to sexual assault reports on or near campus are causing students to take a stand.

Concerns over the university's response to sexual assault reports on or near campus are causing students to take a stand.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hundreds of students at Virginia Tech took part in a protest this afternoon after multiple reports of sexual assaults on campus.

In a letter to Virginia Tech administrators, members of the United Feminist Movement and its allies are asking the school to create a university-wide action plan to address the sexual violence.

They also want more resources for students to be able to anonymously report instances of sexual assaults.

“The new thing about this year is that they’ve been occurring at university-sponsored events like Welcome Week concerts and football games and so we think this really really warm it’s a direct response and a comprehensive plan from Virginia Tech,” President of United Feminist Movement at VT Carolina Bell said.

We reached out to the university for comment about this issue and they sent 10 News an article outlining different resources the campus offers to address acts of sexual violence.

Ad

A university spokesperson also responded saying in part:

“We care deeply about the issue of sexual assault and sexual violence and we join with all members of our community to do everything we can do to prevent this before it happens. If it does happen, we are committed to treating individuals who have been impacted by sexual violence with compassion and dignity, allowing individuals to make choices about how they proceed and heal, and stewarding an equitable Title IX process,”