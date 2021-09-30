Annual voter registration challenge returns, encouraging students to vote

ROANOKE, Va. – If you were born on or before Nov. 2, 2003, you can register to vote in this year’s general election.

Virginia’s sixth annual Governor’s High School Voter Registration Challenge, which encourages schools to register as many eligible students as possible, is now underway.

This annual competition helps high schools across the commonwealth comply with a 2020 law requiring public high schools to facilitate voter registration during the school day.

High schools that register at least 65% of their eligible senior class will receive a congratulatory certificate from the Governor.

There are a number of ways you can register to vote. Here are a few:

Being automatically registered when you access services at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office or on their website

Submitting paper applications to your local general registrar by mail, in person, or on the Department of Elections’ website

Volunteers or local election officials will provide voter registration opportunities for students in public and private high schools

Gov. Ralph Northam says, “Our landmark 2021 Voting Rights Act of Virginia makes voting easier and more accessible. This challenge helps ensure young people have the resources they need to become active and civic-minded citizens for life.”

The deadline to register for the Nov. 2 general election is Oct. 12.

The Governor’s Challenge will end in the last week of April 2022.