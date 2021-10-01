Celebrating 10 years of fear at Hexed Haunted Attraction in Elliston

Head to Elliston to get your Halloween haunts in with the family!

ELLISTON, Va. – You can experience the twisted sights and living nightmares of Hexed Haunted Attraction in Elliston. Doors open Friday night to celebrate 10 years of fear. On opening weekend, the first 100 customers will receive $10 tickets.

At Hexed, you can scream through four bone-chilling attractions. You can expect heavy fog, loud screams, flashing lights and much more. They will also be welcoming the screen-used Jeepers Creepers Truck with Creepers Cousin and large terrifying attractions.

Jordyn Meadows, an operator at Hexed, said their haunted attraction is very actor-oriented.

“This year we have almost 100 actors, so you can expect to see all sorts of scary faces around,” said Meadows.

Hexed does not have any age restrictions, but they leave it to the discretion of the parents to decide if the haunt is right for their children. For the younger visitors, they do have kid-friendly necklaces that ensure you and your entire group will have a low scare experience.