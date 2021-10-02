13 Halloween and fall events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

It’s finally October, and you know what that means... It’s time to get spooky! 🎃👻

Here are 13 different events, in chronological order, happening this month across the region:

1. Sinkland Farm Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg

Dates: Every weekend in October

For families who are looking for spook-free family fun, visit Sinkland Farm’s picturesque Pumpkin Festival full of activities for every age.

With things like pony rides, pumpkin picking, wine and craft beer tastings, chainsaw carving and a Kidz Zone, there will be plenty to do for the whole family.

2. Layman Family Farms Fall Festival in Blue Ridge

Dates: Now until Nov. 6

This family-owned farm is bringing all the classic fall activities back including pumpkin picking, a corn maze and hayrides.

With 83 acres of land, Layman Family Farms will have something for everyone at their event.

3. Jeter Farms Fall Festival & Country Store in Bonsack

Dates: Now until Oct. 31

From corn mazes and hayrides to apple cider and kettle corn, Jeter Farms will have fall activities and goodies for everyone.

The Country Store will have locally-made products and crafts. You’ll be able to enjoy ice cream, apple cider, kettle corn, and on the weekend, there will be grilled foods available.

4. Williams Orchard Fall Festival in Wytheville

Dates: Every weekend in October

The annual Williams Farm Festival is bringing the Wythe County community a ton of activities to ring in the fall season.

Fall classics like tractor-drawn hayrides, pony rides, pumpkin chunkers and apple launchers will be available for guests.

5. Yoders’ Farms Fall Activities in Rustburg

Dates: Tuesday-Saturday in October through Nov. 6

All season long, Yoders’ Farm is inviting you to their 11-acre corn maze, pick your own pumpkin and learn what farming is all about.

6. DAK Lights’ Halloween Show in Dublin

Dates: Nightly from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31st

DAK Lights is famous for its Christmas lights displays in Pulaski County, but now they’re bringing a Halloween version this year.

The Halloween show will spookily shine at Randolph Park this season.

7. Blue Ridge Nightmares in Roanoke

Date: Select days in October

Get ready to be terrified!

Center in the Square is bringing Hollywood-level spooks to the Star City with this haunted attraction.

Organizers are working to create a haunted town that will resemble Roanoke during darker times.

8. Halloween Trick-or-Treat Storytime with the Lynchburg Public Library

Date: Oct. 26 with sessions starting from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gather the kids for this spooky storytime!

The Lynchburg Public Libary is holding a special event that combines Halloween stories and songs.

Kids will also go home with trick-or-treat goodies and a take-home craft.

Pre-registration is required!

9. WSLS 10′s Drive-Thru Trick-Or-Treat in Blue Ridge

Date: Oct. 28 from 3-7 p.m.

WSLS 10 is hosting a socially-distanced and free drive-thru trick-or-treating event where you’ll be able to stop at 20 different candy stations.

The event will be at Layman Family Farms where we’ll be giving out 120,000 individually wrapped pieces of candy.

As a WSLS 10 trick-or-treater, you’ll also be able to receive a discounted ticket to the separate Fall Festival at Layman Family Farms during the same weekend!

10. Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating in Amherst

Date: Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Virginia Auto Select is hosting a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event in Amherst.

Families and children 12 and under are encouraged to come out to join the spooky party!

11. Harvest Fest 2021 in Radford

Date: Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Harvest Fest is coming back to Downtown Radford!

The free community event will be held at the Old Farmer’s Market with a trunk-or-treat and inflatables for the kids.

12. Getting Scary on the Huckleberry 5K Race and Truck or Treat in Christiansburg

Date: Oct. 30

Christiansburg Park and Recreation is hosting the Getting Scary on the Huckleberry 5K tace and the Truck or Treat events.

The Truck or Treat will be held from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. while the race starts at 9 a.m.

13. Zoo Boo at the Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke

Date: Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Let’s get spooky with the animals at Mill Mountain Zoo!

The zoo is holding a Halloween event packed full of fun, family-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, costume contests and live performances.

Is there an event we missed? Send an email to ndelrosario@wsls.com and we can add it to our list