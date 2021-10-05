Cloudy icon
Fazoli’s set to open in Pulaski County in Spring 2022

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Pulaski County, New River Valley
Fazoli's to open in Pulaski County (Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce)

DUBLIN, Va. – The wait is over.

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce released a statement on Tuesday morning, saying that it receives several calls a week asking for updates on the Shoney’s location in Dublin. There have been no updates — until now.

On Friday, the chamber discovered that the location will be home to a new Fazoli’s restaurant.

Work is already underway on the new location, and construction is expected to wrap up in Spring 2022.

Fazoli’s has 220 restaurants in 27 states, and this will be the only location in Virginia once it’s open.

Below is the full release:

Have you heard the news? Pulaski will welcome a new Fazoli's in the spring of 2022!

