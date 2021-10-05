Fazoli’s set to open in Pulaski County in Spring 2022

DUBLIN, Va. – The wait is over.

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce released a statement on Tuesday morning, saying that it receives several calls a week asking for updates on the Shoney’s location in Dublin. There have been no updates — until now.

On Friday, the chamber discovered that the location will be home to a new Fazoli’s restaurant.

Work is already underway on the new location, and construction is expected to wrap up in Spring 2022.

Fazoli’s has 220 restaurants in 27 states, and this will be the only location in Virginia once it’s open.

Below is the full release: