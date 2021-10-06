E-commerce leader hiring 1,000 workers in Martinsville

A Martinsville-based company announced it's looking to hire nearly a thousand workers for the holiday season.

Radial is now accepting applications for entry-level warehouse positions in its Fulfillment Center. Duties include processing online orders, as well as picking, sorting, packing and shipping them.

The goal is to combat the holiday demand surge and help workers make some extra cash.

“We are one of the largest employers in the area. This is a good opportunity for people to get their foot in the door during peak season,” JMH Campus Site Leader Tammy Elder says. “It’s $15 for first shift and $15.50 for second shift. We have all of those positions ready and open now.”