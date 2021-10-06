New TikTok trend leading Southwest Virginia students to vandalize school property

ROANOKE, Va. – A new social media trend is challenging students to record themselves vandalizing school bathrooms. School leaders say it’s happening in multiple districts in Southwest Virginia.

It’s a challenge on TikTok called “Devious Licks.” Students record themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and post it to the social media app. Now, it’s happening here.

“We had a rash of soap dispensers that disappeared. We had a fire extinguisher that was gone. And we did have a little time period there that we had some acts of vandalism, TikTok challenge,” said Franklin County School’s Director of Operations, Jason Guilliams.

“We’ve dealt with some issues, yes. Some with the soap dispensers. Some want to just take the trash can,” said Roanoke City School’s Chief Academic Officer, Archie Freeman.

Along with Roanoke City Schools and Franklin County schools, both Bedford and Pulaski County Schools have sent notices out to parents about similar incidents. The hope is to have parents talk with their students about the dangers of participating in these kinds of trends.

“Just have those conversations around the dinner table, or with your child and talk about the realities of consequences and if you are participating in those challenges, it’s not a good thing,” said Guilliams.

This isn’t the first kind of questionable social media challenge which has influenced students and school leaders to believe it won’t be the last.

“There are different challenges for each month. We want everybody to know we will not tolerate this behavior and we will give out consequences based on our student code of conduct,” said Freeman.

School leaders say students could face consequences like suspension and even having to pay for the damaged property if they get caught vandalizing school property.