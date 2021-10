ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a new Party City in Roanoke just in time for the spooky season.

It’s located in Roanoke Towne Square at 1410 Towne Square Boulevard NW, Roanoke, VA 24102.

To make shopping easier for customers, Party City offers online shopping, curbside pick-up and same-day or scheduled delivery.

It’s also offering balloon delivery now to help make decorating for a celebration the day of easier.

For more information about local store hours, products and offers, click here.