Virginia Senator Tim Kaine wants to see more regulations for Facebook

Senator Tim Kaine is joining some of his colleagues calling on more regulations for social media giant Facebook.

Senator Tim Kaine is joining some of his colleagues calling on more regulations for social media giant Facebook.

ROANOKE, Va – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is joining some of his colleagues calling on more regulations for social media giant Facebook.

This week, Facebook has been in the spotlight on Capitol Hill for safety concerns and alleged mental health impacts on children.

Kaine said not only is Facebook unsafe, but he believes the company would not be willing to regulate itself.

“The spread of disinformation, that isn’t just false but it’s deadly. You know, fake information about vaccines, fake information about COVID, we can’t just shrug it off, and so what I am looking for or what are the right solutions we can put in place,” Kaine said.

Kaine said bills that were passed a few years ago to help prevent human trafficking on social media could serve as a model to create more guidelines for Facebook and Instagram.