74-year-old woman dies in Giles County crash on Route 460

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning in Giles County.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., a 2013 Ford Escape on Island Street failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with Route 460 and pulled in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, according to police.

The westbound tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the Escape and police said the two vehicles collided on Route 460.

The driver of the Ford, Elsie Mae Lucado, 74, of Peterstown, West Virginia, died at the scene.

Police said she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.