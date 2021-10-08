Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour returns for 30th anniversary

Homes near Smith Mountain Lake are opening up their doors again for the community to take a sneak peek inside with the goal to help charities.

Homes near Smith Mountain Lake are opening up their doors again for the community to take a sneak peek inside with the goal to help charities.

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Homes near Smith Mountain Lake are opening up their doors again for the community to take a sneak peek inside with the goal to help charities.

Hundreds of people are expected to step inside eight lavish waterfront homes this weekend.

Each home is tied to a charity and ticket sales will be divided to support each one.

In the past 30 years, the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour raised more than 4 million dollars for local organizations.

“One of our homeowners has been collecting ideas for seven years by going on the charity home tour,” Smith Mountain Lake Charity House Tour Executive Director Sandra Morse said. “And they finally built a house and they are on the tour this year. And that has happened to us before because you can get ideas.”

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on their website.

The tour will run from Friday till 5pm on Sunday.