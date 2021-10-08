Cloudy icon
Widow speaks about Virginia parole system in Lynchburg

Victim says her husband’s killer was up for parole without her knowledge

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Elections, Crime, Jason Miyares, Lynchburg, Decision 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. – We are less than one month away from Virginia’s Election Day on Nov. 2, and one hot topic in the race for attorney general has to deal with violent crime.

Republican candidate Delegate Jason Miyares was in Lynchburg Thursday, leading a news conference with Judy Smith, a victim of violent crime.

Her husband was just 34 years old when he was shot and killed in 1974 -- in his own home and in front of his family.

Earl David Inge was convicted and sentenced to life plus seven years.

“Approximately 18 months ago, in 2020, we learned Inge was on the verge of being paroled without our knowledge when he was not even eligible for parole until 2021,” said Smith.

Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison says had Smith not held onto a letter stating that eligibility, Inge would have been released by now because the board claimed they had no record of the letter themselves.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

