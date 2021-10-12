Kitten rescued from a potential ‘CATasrophe’ on Virginia Tech’s campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This cute kitty gets to see another day thanks to one Virginia Tech Police Officer!

Virginia Tech students noticed the stray cat and notified campus police about it.

Thankfully, Officer Jones found the feline safe inside the wheel well of a student’s car in the Cage parking lot on campus.

He took the kitten to Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine for examination, and this cute kitty already has adoption interest planned.

This also isn’t Officer Jones’ first time rescuing an adorable animal on campus. You may remember the “short foot/paw” pursuit he did with a lost chihuahua back in April.