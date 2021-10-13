Partly Cloudy icon
Lynchburg law enforcement honors National Police Week with memorial service

Those in attendance placed flowers near photographs of Virginia officers who died this year

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Honoring officers killed in the line of duty. The Lynchburg Police Department led a memorial service for National Police Week.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department led a memorial service Tuesday for National Police Week.

Those in attendance placed flowers near photographs of Virginia officers who died this year.

We’re told there have been 23,000 deaths since the U.S. started keeping track. Four of them are from the Hill City.

“It’s important to recognize, to tie in, the legacy of the department to our current officers to help them understand that they’re part of a much bigger calling in our society and a much bigger calling in our community. So, it’s important we recognize those from our past while also honoring those who are currently serving today,” said Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema.

The department will hold a wreath-laying event Wednesday and a promotional ceremony on Friday.

