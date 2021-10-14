‘An entire family was wiped out’: Henry County Sheriff’s Office to re-examine Short family murders

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new task force to investigate the Short family murder case 19 years after it happened.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – It’s a case that’s gone unsolved for almost two decades.

Members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced a new task force will take a new look into the murders of the Short family on Thursday.

“An entire family was wiped out,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said.

In 2002, Mary and Michael Short were found shot in their home off Route 220 in Henry County, and their nine-year-old daughter Jennifer’s body was found over the North Carolina border in Rockingham County.

“This is a massive case. It’s unlike any case that I’ve ever even really heard of,” Perry said.

Now, an entirely new set of investigators are part of the task force putting a fresh set of eyes on evidence, interviews from witnesses, and d-n-a found at the scene.

“We hope that this brings forward justice in this case, but we also wanted to organize and make sure that we know where things were at in getting better, the case file in a better shape” Perry said.

While the sheriff would not name any potential suspects from over the last 19 years of searching for answers, he says they are following up on every possible angle.

“No one can be ruled out until the case is actually solved,” Perry said.

Perry is also making plea with the community to come forward, saying no piece of information is too small in the journey to bring justice to the family.

“I do think there are still a couple key people out there that are withholding information. I would like for them to analyze their conscience that a mom or dad and a young girl whatever atrocities occurred to her and I do think they hold that information,” Perry said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the FBI at 804-261-1044 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4200.