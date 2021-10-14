Juvenile arrested in connection to the deadly Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair shooting

DANVILLE, Va, – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrested someone in connection to the fatal shooting that happened at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair in September.

On Sept. 18, authorities said a juvenile, now identified as Joshua Rone, was fatally shot after an altercation between two young adults.

A person under the age of 18 has been charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Since the person is a minor, authorities are not releasing the person’s name.

The defendant’s first court appearance hasn’t been set yet, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 29, the Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the public to find three persons of interest in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 with information. You may also remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward offering.