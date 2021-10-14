WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement discussing reforming Short Family Task Force

Sheriff Lane Perry will be in the lobby of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the task force.

Sheriff Lane Perry will be in the lobby of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the task force.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – At 11:30 a.m., Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry will discuss the reforming of the Short Family Task Force.

The task force is being launched by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary and Michael Short were shot to death inside their Henry County home in 2002. Their 9-year-old daughter, Jennifer, was found in Rockingham County, North Carolina, six weeks after her parents were killed. She also was shot to death.

The case made national headlines, but even nearly two decades later, it hasn’t been solved.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to use new technology to get new leads and redo interviews.

The Rockingham County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are also involved in the task force.

Ad

Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit a tip to the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463 or 336-349-9683.