Boiler failure causes Danville fire

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 250 Celetex Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The building housed a large asphalt boiler and electric switches, pumps, and panels. The building was on fire, which also included all the electrical equipment. Most of the fire was coming from oil leaking from the boiler.

The power to the building had been disconnected by plant personnel as crews arrived.

The oil used to heat the boiler was peanut oil. The oil was on fire and leaking out of the building.

After putting out the fire, officials say the runoff moved to a large lagoon beside the main plant. Peanut oil is not considered to have an impact on the environment, especially in the small amount of runoff from the building. The damage to the building and all its contents is significant. Plant operation can continue as repairs and/or replacement is completed by Blue Ridge personnel.

The cause of the fire was a mechanical failure at or outside the boiler. There were no injuries.