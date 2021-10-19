First GO Fest in downtown Roanoke successful despite new location

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a major shift in a Star City staple, but the first-ever GO Fest in downtown Roanoke is being called a success.

Fan favorites like the lumberjack and BMX show were spread out from Market Square to Elmwood Park, but there were also some concerns about the layout, which made it difficult to determine how many people attended the three-day event.

“In years past, when we were at Rivers Edge, we had two distinct entrances where we could put counters and things, that was an issue this year because people could come from all sides, any direction,” said Julia Boas, Roanoke Regional Partnership. “But I think overall everyone was happy with the first year downtown. You know, it is different, it’s a change. Some aspects I think are better some aspects that people miss.”

Organizers will be sending out a survey along with using beer and vendor sales to help determine the event’s success.