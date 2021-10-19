Lynchburg’s beloved Crown Sterling restaurant closing after 51 years

A Hill City staple is closing its store for good due to staffing issues.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Hill City staple advertised as “Lynchburg’s Original Premier Restaurant” is closing its doors for good this Saturday.

The Crown Sterling opened on Fort Avenue in 1970, but this week owners Jamie and Missy Bragg announced that they’re shutting their doors due to a staffing shortage, price inflation and personal health reasons.

While asking for patience in their final days, they also want customers to know they appreciate their support.

“[The support] makes you feel really good. I mean, it’s nice to know that people do care, and people have a lot of fond memories of being here. People have been coming here since 1970. A lot of people have stories, they did their proms here, they had special dates,” said Jamie Bragg.

Bragg says the property is for sale for about $700,000.