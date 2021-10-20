Clear icon
Local News

FBI offering a $10,000 reward in connection with Lynchburg woman’s murder

Samantha Robinson was killed on Jan. 21 by a stray bullet, according to police

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

28-year-old Samantha Robinson was “simply driving down 12th street when a bullet entered her vehicle” and hit her on Thursday, according to police. She was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Members of the Lynchburg Police Department and FBI held a joint news conference to announce a reward in connection with the murder of a Lynchburg woman earlier this year.

Stanley Meador, the special agent in charge of the Richmond Field Office, announced that the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Samantha Robinson’s murder.

“We know there are people out there with information and we need you to come forward,” said Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema.

Zuidema also said that his department has followed up on more than 30 leads in connection with this case.

Robinson was shot and killed on Jan. 21 while driving down 12th Street in Lynchburg.

The 28-year-old woman was “simply driving down 12th street when a bullet entered her vehicle” and hit her back in January, according to police.

Robinson’s mother described her as a “good, beautiful soul. Smiling, laughing all of the time and was the life of the party,” according to police.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the FBI by visiting tips.fbi.gov or calling 804-261-1044.

