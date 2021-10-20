Clear icon
66º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

WATCH: Lynchburg Police, FBI give update on homicide investigation

Samantha Robinson was shot and killed in January

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime, Samantha Robinson
28-year-old Samantha Robinson was “simply driving down 12th street when a bullet entered her vehicle” and hit her on Thursday, according to police. She was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
28-year-old Samantha Robinson was “simply driving down 12th street when a bullet entered her vehicle” and hit her on Thursday, according to police. She was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department and the FBI gave an update on the investigation into the homicide of Samantha Robinson.

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward in connection with her murder.

Robinson was shot and killed Jan. 21 while driving down 12th Street in Lynchburg.

[‘Just turn yourself in’: Victim’s mother speaks out as Lynchburg police continue search for homicide suspects]

The 28-year-old woman was “simply driving down 12th street when a bullet entered her vehicle” and hit her back in January, according to police. She was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Robinson’s mother described her as a “good, beautiful soul. Smiling, laughing all of the time and was the life of the party,” according to police.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email