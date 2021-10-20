WATCH: Lynchburg Police, FBI give update on homicide investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department and the FBI gave an update on the investigation into the homicide of Samantha Robinson.
The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward in connection with her murder.
Robinson was shot and killed Jan. 21 while driving down 12th Street in Lynchburg.
The 28-year-old woman was “simply driving down 12th street when a bullet entered her vehicle” and hit her back in January, according to police. She was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Robinson’s mother described her as a “good, beautiful soul. Smiling, laughing all of the time and was the life of the party,” according to police.