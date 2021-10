A Rockbridge County landmark has reached its fundraising goal to stay in business.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A Rockbridge County landmark has reached its fundraising goal to stay open for many years to come.

Last summer, Hull’s Drive-In started a campaign to raise $350,000 to buy the land the theatre is built on.

Through donations from more than 900 people, the business says they can now make it happen.

The official price is more than the fundraising goal and Hull’s says they will keep donations open.