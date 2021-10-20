Clear icon
73º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Two women vie to make history as Virginia’s Lt. Governor, becoming first woman to serve in role

It’s been nearly three decades since Virginia’s only woman to win a statewide race held political office

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Lt. Governor, Politics, Virginia
Two candidates are vying to be Virginia’s next Lt. Governor, and no matter who wins history will be made.
Two candidates are vying to be Virginia’s next Lt. Governor, and no matter who wins history will be made.

RICHMOND, Va. – Two candidates are vying to be Virginia’s next Lt. Governor, and no matter who wins history will be made.

Hala Ayala, a current Delegate in the House of Delegates and a Democrat, or Winsome Sears, a former member of the state House and a republican, will become the first woman to serve in the role.

“If someone can look at me, for example, a young child and say, ‘Winsome is there. If she can do it, then I can do it,’ that means the world to me because it means I lit a fire and somebody is following my flame,” said Sears.

“We’re definitely planting seeds of the future to ensure that every Virginian has a seat at the table versus being on the menu,” said Ayala.

It’s been nearly three decades since Virginia’s only woman to win a statewide race held political office.

The lone female statewide officeholder in Virginia’s long history is Democrat Mary Sue Terry, who served as attorney general from 1986 to 1993.

When speaking with WSLS 10 News, both women acknowledged the milestone while also seeming unfazed.

“History? Ok, that’s good for me, but what are you going to do afterward,” questioned Sears.

“It would be an honor to break that glass ceiling, but this election is much more about Virginia than it is about me,” said Ayala.

Click here to view Ayala’s campaign website.

Click here to view Sears’s campaign website.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

email

facebook