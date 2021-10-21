Danville man charged after police say he tried to buy a Tesla with fake money, then stole it

Cortavious Rey-Ray Johnson, 26, was arrested after authorities said he tried to buy a Tesla with fake cash before stealing it

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man was arrested after authorities said he tried to buy a Tesla with phony cash before stealing it and leading police on a chase.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the US-29 bypass near High Point, North Carolina after they were told that a man tried to buy a 2018 black Tesla Model 3 with fake money.

Authorities said the car was on US-29 before it crossed from Guilford County into Rockingham County before they lost sight of it. The car was then spotted speeding and going north on US-29 near the Freeway Drive offramp and got off onto Mayfield Road in Ruffin where deputies said it crashed into a guardrail.

The driver, Cortavious Rey-Ray Johnson, 26, then got out of the car and jumped off of the Mayfield offramp bridge onto US-29 bypass below. Authorities said Johnson then surrounded Rockingham County deputies. He had minor injuries but refused treatment, according to deputies.

Johnson was charged with resist, obstruct and delay, larceny of a motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense, uttering a forged instrument and possession of counterfeit currency. Authorities said more charges could be pending.

Johnson is in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $105,000 secured bond.