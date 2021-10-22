Partly Cloudy icon
Virginia Tech students to host fundraiser for Afghan refugees on Oct. 24

More than 50 pieces of art will also be available for auction

Alexus Davila, Reporter

An art purchase you make this weekend will not just decorate your home but give back to Afghan refugee families.
ROANOKE, Va. – An art purchase you make this weekend will not just decorate your home but give back to Afghan refugee families.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, Virginia Tech’s Refugee and Immigrant Medical Association is hosting a fundraiser at Fork in the Alley.

The restaurant will donate proceeds to help support Afghan refugee families start a new life in Roanoke.

More than 50 pieces of art will also be available for auction along with live band performances.

Sarah Yosief, a third-year medical student, is a child of refugees and understands the challenges Afghan families are now facing.

“They’re essentially put in between a wall and a hard place and obviously they don’t want to leave their homes,” she said. “But they are here for the opportunity to pursue a better life. And so because we are in this privileged position, we should feel an obligation to help those that are less fortunate.”

All the proceeds will go to Roanoke Refugee Partnership to help with food, housing, education and healthcare.

