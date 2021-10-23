Virginia Tech Hokies lead Syracuse Orange at halftime, 19-13

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Syracuse Orange hit the road on Saturday to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in an ACC battle.

So far, the game is a close one with the Virginia Tech Hokies in the lead, 19-13.

In the first quarter, the Hokies hit the ground running with quarterback Braxton Burmeister with a wide-open 22-yard pass to Drake Deluiis.

Syracuse Orange brought the heat in the second quarter as quarterback Garrett Shrader ran in for a touchdown, putting the score at 14-13.

However, with just seconds left in the second quarter, the Hokies’ John Parker Romo hit a 48-yard field goal, extending the lead to 19-13.