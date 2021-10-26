Franklin County to keep the fun going after dark with November Night Hikes

The days are getting shorter but the fun goes into the night at Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The days may be getting shorter, but the fun goes into the night in Franklin County. November Night Hikes begin next week.

Every Tuesday in November, Franklin County Parks and Recreation will offer guided hikes at night in Waid Park.

It begins at 6 p.m. The hikes are about 2.5 miles.

It costs $5/hike or $15 for the five hike series package.

“It’s just an opportunity to get folks out to experience the trails at night, especially now that the days are getting shorter. It’s hard to get motivated. We want to give folks the opportunity to come out, stay healthy and enjoy the parks in the evening time,” said Franklin County Parks & Rec Outdoors Coordinator Matt Ross.

You must register by October 31 to participate.

Ross advises everyone to bring a flashlight during the hike as well.