Free money for local teachers to use in the classroom

Liberty Middle School got $500 in December from Blue Eagle Credit Union as part of its teacher grant program.

ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers spend a lot of their own money on their classrooms and students. Now, they could get some help.

Local teachers of grades Kindergarten through 12th grade can apply for $500 from the Blue Eagle Credit Union Teacher Grant.

It’s designed to help teachers fund innovative programs that positively impact students in the communities they serve.

Laster year, Liberty Middle School got a grant so students could learn instruments and learning music. Wasena Elementary bought Kindle Fire tablets and Fallon Park Elementary used money to buy ebooks.

“With this grant it is my hope to continue and foster a love of reading, while fostering literacy,” said Virginia Fuller, with Fallon Park Elementary during her thank you video.

It’s fully funded by the employees of Blue Eagle Credit Union.

“It’s awesome to see what the teachers are doing with it, how it’s impacting the students and even sometimes to see how it’s going to impact the students in years forward,” said Alexa McNeill, with Blue Eagle Credit Union.

They introduced the program in 2016, and have given over $25,000 in grants to local teachers since.

The deadline to apply for this round of grants is October 31 and you can find it here.

This isn’t the only thing they do. If your kids make good grades, the credit union will give them $2 for every A and $1 for every B on their final (year-end) report card, up to $15. All you have to do is mail or email the student’s final report card to Blue Eagle by the end of July each year!

Most recently, they gave away over $3,400 in Report Card Rewards.