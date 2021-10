AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – One person is in the hospital after police said they were hit by a car on Tuesday morning in Amherst County.

Authorities said that the accident happened just before 7 a.m. on US-29 Business.

The person was in the road and was hit by a car that was driving South, police said.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.