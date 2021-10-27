Get in the driver’s seat at the Berglund Center with ice bumper cars

If you like bumper cars, you can soon try out the Berglund Center’s brand new ice bumper cars.

Roanoke, Va – If you like bumper cars, you can soon try out the Berglund Center’s brand new ice bumper cars. You have the ability to spin 360 degrees in a safe and fun way. The controls for the cars are like playing a video game, only you’re in it. You can choose to zoom around the ice, smash into other cars, or simply sit and spin in circles.

The Berglund Center got the bumper cars last year, but because of the pandemic they were unable to use them. Now that they have been holding on to them for a while, they are ready for the public to give them a try.

“It is just a really good time. It can be a little intimidating at first because you have never really seen anything like this but it is half the fun to not know what you are doing,” said Robert Knight, the director of marketing for the Berglund Center. “You can just get in there like you are playing a video game, having a good time, bumping into people. The great part is, you are safe.”

Right now the Berglund Center is doing private rentals for the ice bumper cars if you have a birthday party or a corporate outing. With the rental you can bring your own food and beverages and they will provide a room with tables and take care of the setup. The private rental is $400 for an hour and half and there are 12 bumper cars total.

Knight said that they will soon be opening up the bumper cars to the public, acting like a public skate session. Every 15 minutes they will switch out drivers and you can sign up one session at a time.

For a private rental, you can call 540-853-5370.