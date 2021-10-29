Pittsylvania/Danville Health District now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines

DANVILLE, Va. – Booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines are now available at three mobile vaccination clinics in the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District.

In order to receive a booster vaccine, individuals must wait at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to CDC guidance, those eligible for the booster shot include:

Certain individuals who completed the mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) primary series at least six months ago: 65 years and older Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

All individuals aged 18 years or older who received the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine dose at least two months ago.

Individuals will be able to choose which vaccine product they would like to receive, whether that be Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. VDH urges that individuals consult with their doctor or health care provider to make that decision.

In addition, the Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson will also be available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to anyone 12 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

The COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at the following clinics:

Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m: 640 Rescue Station, 1604 Riceville Road, Java

Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m: Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, 245 Hairston Street, Danville. [NOTE: This location is for employees only, according to the Pittsylvania/Danville Health Department]

Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to noon: Three Arc Family Life, 427 E. Thomas Street, Danville

To make an appointment, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Walk-in appointments are also available.

Those coming for their booster shot should bring their vaccine card and arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time.