ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools celebrated reachers and announced the winners of its annual Golden Apple awards.

The event honored winners from both 2020 and 2021.

Allison Underwood from Bonsack Elementary School took home the honor for last year while Tessa Urgo from Penn Forest Elementary earned this year’s award.