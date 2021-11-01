19-year-old woman dies in Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Lynchburg, according to police.

On Oct. 28 at about 8:30 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 3900 block of Old Forest Road for a two-car accident. Two men and a woman were pulled out of one of the vehicles and a man was taken out of the other vehicle, and authorities took them to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police said that two of the people are in stable condition, one is in critical condition and 19-year-old Autumn Kidd of Campbell County passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department.