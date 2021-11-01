Lynchburg’s Jubilee Family Center raises $50,000 to build new STEM Center

Thanks to an anonymous donor, a Lynchburg organization is a step closer to turning dreams into reality.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to an anonymous donor, one Lynchburg organization is a major step closer to turning dreams into reality.

The Jubilee Family Development Center is building a STEM center.

Dr. Sterling Wilder, executive director of Jubilee, says they just raised $50,000 after one supporter challenged the nonprofit to a matching-gift program.

The new facility will be used to teach manufacturing and other basic skills for children and adults.

“Lynchburg has a 24% poverty rate. Our goal is to drop that poverty rate by giving them better jobs that have a sustaining and profitable wage. And the way they can do that is getting into the manufacturing technologies,” said Dr. Wilder.

We’re told Jubilee still needs about $20,000 to complete construction, and they hope to hold a ribbon-cutting event next month.