No one hurt after fire at Danville manufacturer

The Danville Fire Department responded to Blue Ridge Fiberboard this afternoon for a large fire outside one of their buildings.

Crews arrived at 1:50pm to find fire and smoke coming from multiple stacks of building materials, some of which were close to a nearby structure. Officials say the cause of the fire was built up heat from the manufacturing process.

Firefighters pulled several lines to control the fire and prevent it from reaching the building. Danville fire crews remained on scene for approximately 3.5 hours, and Blue Ridge employees will remain on scene throughout the night to monitor the situation.

As we’ve reported, last week an overnight fire at the same location caused $180,000 in damages.