Gabby: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Gabby!

“Gabyana, she’s just a bright child. If you meet her in person you’ll see she’ll light up the room. She’s very likable I can say that. She’s a very likable child and she can make friends with anyone,” said Keshia Jones, a Danville Department of Social Services Family Services Specialist.

We found that out quickly talking with her. Gabby just turned 15-years-old.

“I had Mexican food and a donut,” she told us.

Gabby’s been in foster care for nine years, according to Jones, “It’s a very long time. She’s had multiple placements since she’s been in foster care.”

Ad

“I want a family that’s not really going to give up on me,” said Gabby, “because I’ve been given up on many times.”

“I think she’s a really great child and she deserves a forever home. It may be challenging but I think with the right parents she will do well,” said Jones.

She likes all kinds of music “I like pop, I love gospel, I like rap, R&B, and country” and one of her favorite artists is Beyoncé. She also loves cooking and baking.

“Chocolate chip cookies. I love chocolate, it’s my favorite thing in the whole wide world,” said Gabby. “I know how to cook a steak really well. You can turn a very tough steak into a very tender steak”

Gabby’s favorite subject is English because she loves to read, especially books by Michael Grant.

“He writes these books about these kids, the last kids on Earth because all the parents pretty much disappeared,” said Gabby. “I’m really picky about books and that was one of the books I really liked.”

Ad

“She’s very smart. As far as her grades, she makes all A’s and B’s and it’s been that way since she’s been in foster care,” said Jones.

When she grows up, Gabby wants to be a singer, a dancer or a foster parent.

“I want to give back to the kids in need just like people are doing for me. I want to be able to help them because I feel like we would have a lot in common,” said Gabby.

She likes going to the beach and would love to travel to Miami or the Bahamas one day. She also likes movies, including “I Am Sam” and “Fat Albert.”

The teen wants to be adopted and would like a two-parent home. Jones says she would do well with siblings, possibly with older kids in the home.

If you have questions about Gabby or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

Ad

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the cost, training, etc in this link.