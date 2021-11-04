Altavista to sell commemorative Christmas ornaments

The town of Altavista is getting festive by selling commemorative ornaments.

ALTAVISTA, Va. – We may still have 51 days until Christmas, but Altavista on Track is ready to sell its holiday commemorative ornaments for the second year in a row.

This year’s design features the Vista Theatre on Main St. downtown. The theater was opened in 1936 and became a staple of the community.

It has been closed since Dec. 24, 1989, when a fire broke out inside. The town purchased the theater in May 2021 with plans to redevelop the property in the future.

“All the proceeds from this fundraiser will be reinvested back into downtown Altavista for various grant programs and business support programs,” Main Street Coordinator George Sandridge said. “I know the town fully intends on bringing it back to its former glory, so we’re very excited to have that here on Main Street.”

Ornaments are $10 and can be purchased at the Altavista Town Hall at 510 7th Street. Ornaments can also be purchased online and picked up at Town Hall by visiting its website here.

Ad

For those who did not purchase a 2020 Christmas ornament featuring the Staunton River Memorial Library, they will be on sale for $3.