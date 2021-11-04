One juvenile dead, two hospitalized following crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Henry County Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities report that the single-vehicle crash happened at about 8:24 a.m. in the 5100 block of Soapstone Rd.

One person died in the incident, while two others were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All people involved were juveniles, according to State Police.

At this time, no names have been released. The state of the two individuals in the hospital has also not been disclosed.

The crash remains under investigation.