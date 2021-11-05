Aspen Dental to provide free care to veterans and spouses

Va. – In honor of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental is giving free care to military veterans and their significant others Saturday.

Veterans can book appointments between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg and the New River Valley by calling 844-277-3646.

The goal is to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

“Research shows that dental health is key to maintaining overall health,” Christiansburg Office Manager Emma Showman says. “It’s super important to take care of your mouth and we want to provide that care to our veterans.”

Typically, veterans are only able to receive discounted care if they were a prisoner of war if they’re disabled or have a service-related mouth injury.