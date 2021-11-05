Lynchburg leaders urge residents to ‘enjoy the feast, recycle the grease’ this holiday season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease: That’s the motto city leaders are asking people to keep in mind this holiday season in the kitchen.

Pouring grease, fats and oils down the drain is a tough problem for crews to fix. When those get in a sewer system, they solidify and mix with other non-flushable items.

Not only can this create a major backup, but it’s harmful to people and the environment. Lynchburg Water Resources says this can be avoided in one of two ways.

“We can either put it in the trash or we can recycle it into a biofuel,” Education Outreach Coordinator Lilly Meighan says. “That’s cool because you take something that was a problem for our crews and our environment and turn it into something really good for the environment that can be used in a different way.”

Individuals can pick up a kit at the following locations:

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Neighborhood Centers (College Hill, Daniel’s Hill, Diamond Hill, Fairview, Jefferson Park, and Yoder) Available during open hours November 1 – December 31.

Templeton Center Available during open hours November 1 - December 31.

Lynchburg College Hill Water Treatment Plant Administration Building Table will be set up for grab and go from November 1 – December 31 within the front administration building lobby Monday through Friday from 8:30 am - 5 pm.

Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility Kits are located on the top shelf of the grease recycling container. Plant is open 24/7 for grease recycling or kit pick up.

BRWA Administration Building Table will be set up for grab and go within the front lobby from November 1 - November 30 from 8:30 am – 5 pm.

BRWA Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility Table will be set up for grab and go outside of the main entrance November 1 - November 30 from 8:30 am - 5 pm.

Lynchburg Community Market Table will be set up for grab and go from Saturday, November 6 - December 31.

Citizens can drop off used cooking oil and grease in a sealed container for recycling year-round at the Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility’s grease recycling center located at 2301 Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg, the Bedford Regional Water Authority’s Administration Building located at 1723 Falling Creek Road in Bedford, at any of the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Neighborhood Centers, or the Templeton Senior Center.

From November 26 - December 31, individuals can also drop off grease for recycling at the BRWA Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility.