Residents displaced after Friday night apartment fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Several people were displaced and are now staying with family after an apartment fire in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Fire Department.

At about 8:30 p.m, crews were called to Westchester Square apartments at 441 Hermitage Dr. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoking from windows on the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Authorities say the people who lived in the apartment were inside at the time of the fire, but luckily, crews were able to get them out in time and no one was hurt.

Although the fire was confined to a bedroom, the apartment suffered smoke damage throughout, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an overheated extension cord, authorities report.