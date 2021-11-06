Roanoke man well-known for honoring World War II veterans passes away

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke community is mourning the loss of a man who for the last 35 years, dedicated his life to honoring those who served in World War II.

Bernard L. Marie passed away on Friday. Close friends of Marie tell us that he had been in failing health for some time.

Since 1984, Marie has hosted an annual dinner on the evening of June 5 to pay homage to the troops who helped liberate his home country, France. Not only is June 5 his birthday, but it’s also the anniversary of the last day he and his family spent under Nazi occupation.

Marie started the tribute due to the fact that he felt as if not enough was being done to honor those who sacrificed their lives and fought for the Allied Forces. He wanted to make sure that their heroic actions would not be forgotten.

In June 2016, WWII veterans took the time to thank him, too. To express their gratitude, he was presented with the Patriot Award.

He also wrote a book titled, “D-Day in the Eyes of a Boy,” where he shares his story about his life in France while under Nazi occupation.

