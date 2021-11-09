Errors found in absentee ballot count for Christiansburg Town Council Race

Errors in counting absentee ballots caused a change in the Christiansburg Town Council race, according to an election official.

The registrar in Montgomery County told 10 News that a wrong number was written down and another was incorrectly punched into a calculator.

At first, results showed candidate Anthony Woodyard won, but after post-Election Day canvassing, Woodyard moved to fifth place, giving Casey Jenkins a seat on council.

The registrar tells us the person who made the mistake has resigned.