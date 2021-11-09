Meet November’s 3 Degree Guarantee Recipient: National Center for Healthy Veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – A new month means a new recipient of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

This month, the National Center for Healthy Veterans (NCHV) will receive donations based upon the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

The goal of the NCHV is to “Return Healthy Veterans to America” by addressing health in the terms of physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and relational wellness.

The nonprofit was formed by the desire to help veterans overcome mental and behavioral health issues, as roughly 22 veterans are lost each day to suicide. A key objective for the NCHV is to reduce veteran suicide through their holistic healing environment and sense of community at Valor Farm.

At Valor Farm, the Veteran Village offers a renewed sense of community for residents and hopes to reduce isolation, loneliness and broken relationships.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.