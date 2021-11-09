Salem Navy Sailor killed in helicopter crash honored on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON – A Navy sailor from Salem who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year was honored on Capitol Hill last week.

Congressman Morgan Griffith read a testimony about James “Jimmy” Buriak’s life to fellow Congress members on Friday.

Earlier this year he and four other sailors tragically died during a routine helicopter flight, crashing off the California coast.

“Mr. Buriak was a thoughtful character far exceeded the parameters of his job. He always went out of his way to help those in need and to go the extra mile that others weren’t willing to do. He was a great young man,” Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith said.

[Salem mourns the loss of Navy sailor killed in helicopter crash]

Ad

Buriak leaves behind a wife and young child.

Griffith says they are working to create a non-profit honoring his life.