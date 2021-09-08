Salem mourns the loss of Navy sailor killed in helicopter crash

SALEM, Va. – The Salem community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Air Crewman 2nd Class Jim Buriak was one of the five Navy sailors killed in a helicopter crash last week.

For David Turk, it’s a trip to the basement in search of good memories for the wrong reason. Turk was the longtime Salem High School boys lacrosse coach. He knew Jimmy well, describing him as the epitome of a Salem student-athlete.

“When I think about Jimmy Buriak, the first thing I always think about is just what an incredible young man he was,” Turk said.

Buriak graduated in 2008 and grew from a star athlete into a Navy rescue swimmer. Last week he and four other sailors died during a routine helicopter flight, crashing off the California coast.

“Just tremendous pride in him and who he was and how he loved his country and was helping to take care of all of us back here in Salem,” Turk said.

Turk shared old game footage of Buriak playing at Salem High, wearing his #23 jersey. He later wore #26 at Roanoke College, where his father, Jim Buriak, just retired after 40 years as an athletic trainer.

10 News talked with the elder Buriak last year after his son heroically rescued a swimmer at a beach while off-duty in Guam.

“I was proud, really proud, he’s a good kid and likes to help other people,” Jim Buriak told 10 News of his son in that interview.

Buriak leaves behind a wife and young child, an online fundraiser has been started to support them.

Turk said Buriak helped take Salem to the state championship for one of the first times and Turk said he’ll never forget the leader Buriak was.

“Jimmy was one of those guys that set that special example that no it’s not just game day, it’s every day, you’ve got to put in the work, you’ve got to take the time,” Turk said. “You know Jimmy understood that and Jimmy did the work that it took.”

Turk said he plans to work with the team to do something in Buriak’s memory. Roanoke College also shared this touching obituary.