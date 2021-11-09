Volunteers honor decease veterans with flags ahead of Veterans Day

Patriotism is sweeping across Evergreen Burial Park as volunteers honor military heroes with flags before Veterans Day.

More than 3,000 American flags were placed near the graves of veterans at Evergreen Burial Park Monday morning.

It’s a tradition the VFW post 1264 started at least 50 years ago.

High school ROTC groups, Good Samaritan Hospice and fellow veterans volunteered their time to honor every veteran’s sacrifice.

The cemetery has veterans dating as far back as the Civil War.

“How else are you going to remember the ones who have fallen,” VFW Post 1264 Commander Cecil McWilliams said. “How else are you going to continue to grow as a nation if you don’t always remember your past?”

The organization will host a celebratory meal for veterans on Thursday in honor of Veterans Day.