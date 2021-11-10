Pittsylvania County couple wins $300,000 from Virginia Lottery ticket at Food Lion in Danville

As Tammy Taylor scratched a Virginia Lottery ticket, she told her husband to “mind his own business” when he took a peek at her numbers.

Little did the Chatham couple know, that Mega Crossword ticket would make them $300,000 richer.

Lottery officials say her husband, Edward Taylor, bought the winning ticket at the Food Lion at 4048 Franklin Turnpike in Danville.

According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.43.