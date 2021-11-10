73º
wsls logo

Local News

Pittsylvania County couple wins $300,000 from Virginia Lottery ticket at Food Lion in Danville

They bought the ticket at the Food Lion at 4048 Franklin Turnpike

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Pittsylvania County, Virginia Lottery
As Tammy Taylor scratched a Virginia Lottery ticket, she told her husband to “mind his own business” when he took a peek at her numbers. (Virginia Lottery)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – As Tammy Taylor scratched a Virginia Lottery ticket, she told her husband to “mind his own business” when he took a peek at her numbers.

Little did the Chatham couple know, that Mega Crossword ticket would make them $300,000 richer.

Lottery officials say her husband, Edward Taylor, bought the winning ticket at the Food Lion at 4048 Franklin Turnpike in Danville.

According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.43.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email