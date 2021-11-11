Altavista’s National Center for Healthy Veterans welcomes Dr. Ben Carson as Veterans Day keynote speaker

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista welcomed a former White House official to Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony.

Doctor Ben Carson, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, was the keynote speaker, where the nonprofit organization is building 100 tiny homes for service members.

The center is meant to provide programs for wounded veterans and help them get back into society.

Carson said the center is important because veterans often find themselves isolated, which could possibly lead to suicide.

“This really counters that. They become part of a team with specific duties, and if they don’t do their duty, it impacts other people,” said Carson.

Organizers say the 100 tiny homes are broken up into five communities. The organization’s goal is to complete the first community early next year.